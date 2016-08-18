VnExpress International
U.S. Ambassador and family celebrate Ghost Festival at Hanoi pagoda

By Giang Huy, Viet Anh   August 18, 2016 | 03:03 pm GMT+7

America's head diplomat in Vietnam said the event is very similar to Mother's Day in the U.S.

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius, accompanied by his husband and two children, visited Kim Lien Pagoda in Hanoi yesterday morning to celebrate Ghost Festival (Vu Lan) - a traditional event where living descendants pay homage to their deceased ancestors.

The U.S Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius, accompanied by his husband and two children, have visited Kim Lien Pagoda in Hanoi yesterday morning to celebrate Ghost Festival (Vu Lan) - a Vietnamese traditional event where living descendants pay homage to their deceased ancestors.

Arriving at the Buddhist temple without his mother and older sister, unlike last year, Osius brought his husband Clayton Bond, their son Tabo and daughter Lucy to the ceremony.
The U.S Ambassador said he came with family here to show respect for traditional Vietnamese culture.

The U.S. Ambassador said he attended the ceremony with his family to show respect for traditional Vietnamese culture.
Osius said its important for his two and a half year old son Tabo and a year old daughter Lucy to understand traditional culture of Vietnam.

Osius said it's important for his two and a half year old son Tabo and one year old daughter Lucy to understand Vietnamese culture.
This is the second time the U.S Ambassador visited a temple for a ceremony. Last year, he went to Quan Su Pagoda.

This is the second time the U.S Ambassador has visited a temple on the occasion. Last year, he went to Quan Su Pagoda - the headquarters of the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam.
Osius recited prayers in Vietnamese, commemorating the parents effort in raising their children.

Osius recited prayers in Vietnamese, thanking parents for raising their children.
Venerable Thich Duc Thien from Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam and the Ambassdor during the ceremony.

Venerable Thich Duc Thien from the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam and the Ambassador during the ceremony.
Kim Lien Pagoda is located in a large flat area in Nghi Tam Village, Quang An Commune. The Tam Quan or Triple Gates - a style of gate with three aisles often found in traditional temples in Vietnam is a unique structure of the pagoda. It resembles a lotus flower with two floors and eight roofs. The pagoda is also considered one of the most impressive architectural vestiges in the country.

Kim Lien Pagoda is located in a large flat area in Nghi Tam Village, Quang An Commune. It resembles a lotus flower with two floors and eight roofs. The pagoda is also considered one of the most impressive architectural vestiges in the country.
Osius said the Ghost Festival (or Vu Lan in Vietnamese) ceremony and the Mothers Day in the U.S are very similar, in which he wanted to show gratefulness to his mother and his deceased father.

Osius said the Ghost Festival (or Vu Lan in Vietnamese) ceremony and Mothers' Day in the U.S. are very similar, saying he wanted to show his gratitude to his mother and his deceased father.
The abbot of Kim Lien Pagoda pins a red flower considered a symbol of love and nobility on shirt of the U.S Ambassador.

The abbot of Kim Lien Pagoda pins a red flower – considered a symbol of love and nobility  on the shirt of the U.S. Ambassador.
Osiuss adopted son, Theodore Alan Bond-Osius (Tabo) also receives one flower of his own.

Osius's adopted son, Theodore Alan Bond-Osius (Tabo), also receives a flower of his own.
Buddhist monk Thich Dam Thanh gave the U.S Ambassador traditional moon cakes as gift. Mooncake is very delicious, said Osius in Vietnamese.

Buddhist monk Thich Dam Thanh gives the U.S. Ambassador traditional moon cakes as a gift. "Mooncakes are very delicious," said Osius in Vietnamese.

