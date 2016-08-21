VnExpress International
Typhoon turns roads into rivers in northern Vietnam

By Ngoc Thanh   August 21, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Police helps evacuate a man. Photo from Yen Bai Newspaper

Torrential rain has caused serious flooding in the northern city of Yen Bai following Typhoon Dianmu.

Many people in Vietnam's northern mountainous city of Yen Bai were trying to salvage what they could after Saturday's floods left their houses submerged.

Yen Bai City turned river on August 20 with more than 100 houses in various communes and wards under water.

Rains reduced at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday but water level from the Red River kept rising, threatening to cause more damage to Yen Bai

Yen Bai Railway Station is severely hit with some places being put 1.5 m under water. Local authorities use loudspeakers to give flood alerts.

Many have to move their assets to higher floors.

A business household in Tran Hung Dao Street using a motorcycle to move assets.

Two locals in Yen Bai Province dead with another injured after the typhoon.

Local authorities on duty to provide necessary information and assist people after the typhoon.

Tags: Sapa typhoon Dianmu Yen Bai
 
