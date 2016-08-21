Typhoon turns roads into rivers in northern Vietnam

Many people in Vietnam's northern mountainous city of Yen Bai were trying to salvage what they could after Saturday's floods left their houses submerged.
Yen Bai City looked more like Venice on August 20 with more than 100 houses under water.
Rains subsided at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday but water levels in the Red River continued to rise, threatening to cause more damage to Yen Bai.
Yen Bai Railway Station was severely hit with some places under 1.5 m of water. Local authorities have been using loudspeakers to issue flood alerts.
Many have had to move their belongings upstairs.
A business household on Tran Hung Dao Street uses a motorcycle to move goods to safety.
Two locals in Yen Bai Province died with another injured after the typhoon.
Local authorities have been updating people and offering assistance in the wake of the typhoon.
