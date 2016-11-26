VnExpress International
Typhoon Tokage to bring heavy rain, wind to central Vietnam this weekend

By Pham Huong   November 26, 2016 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
Coastal provinces should expect some wet days ahead.

A tropical depression has strengthened into a storm and is now moving closer to Vietnam, expected to bring heavy rain during the weekend.

At around 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning Typhoon Tokage brought strong winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour in the Philippines.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said the typhoon will gather strength in the next 48 hours, moving west-northwest at between 15 and 20kph.

By Sunday, Tokage is expected to affect the waters east of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands, with strong winds reaching 102kph.

The center said the typhoon will then move north and will not make landfall in Vietnam, but it will still trigger heavy rains in the central region between November 29 and December 4.

Many central provinces were already hit with high rainfall early this week. There have been warnings of possible floods in Quang Binh and Quang Ngai.

