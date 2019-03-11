VnExpress International
Two youth detained in Da Lat for robbing British woman

By Nguyen Quy   March 11, 2019 | 10:27 am GMT+7
People travel around a lake in the Central Highlands resort town Da Lat. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Dung

Da Lat police have detained two men who snatched a handbag from a British tourist last week.

On Friday, Vu Manh Hung, 19, and Do Quoc Tuan, 20, drove their motorbike alongside the one being driven by a British couple on Ho Tung Mau Street in downtown Da Lat.

Kathy Marie Harrod was riding pillion with a handbag that contained a smartphone and identification papers. Tuan snatched the bag from her hands, local media reported.

Local police managed to capture the thieving duo the same day, after the British tourists reported the incident. The police did not say how they found the culprits. They said the two men sold the stolen phone for VND11 million ($473) and split the money among themselves.

Vietnamese law treats theft as a criminal offense if the stolen property's value exceeds VND2 million ($87).

Da Lat, which serves as a cool-climate retreat, is a top holiday destination in the tropical country, welcoming more than 485,000 foreigners last year, up 21.3 percent from a year ago.

