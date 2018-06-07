Two Vietnamese schools enter global top 1000

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City seen from above. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Vietnamese tertiary education gained bigger spot in the world academic map with two universities entering the world's top 1000.

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City made it into the 701-750 band while the national university in Hanoi moved into the 801-1000 group in rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a U.K.-based company specializing in education and overseas studies.

The list analyzes six factors including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio to compile the rankings that rates 1,011 universities from 85 countries and territories around the world.

In the QS University World Ranking 2019, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the list for a record seventh consecutive year, followed by Stanford, Harvard and California Institute of Technology, all of whom maintained their position in last year's rankings.

Outstanding achievements on the international stage by Vietnamese students have helped lift the profile of Vietnamese tertiary education, observers say.

Last year, two Vietnamese universities were included in the top 400 in a listing of Asian schools. Recently, one of the schools was given the nod to having admissions based on SAT results in the new school year, making it the first university in the country to use the American assessment test.