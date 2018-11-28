Two Vietnamese football stars named in AFF Championship Best XI

Nguyen Cong Phuong in Vietnam’s match against Malaysia on November 16 in the AFF Championship group stage. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa

Phuong has been chosen as a midfielder though he plays up front for Vietnam.

At the ongoing AFF Championship Phuong scored Vietnam’s first goal in their 3-0 victory over Laos.

He also scored against Malaysia to set up a 2-0 win.

A versatile player who dazzles both as a striker and midfielder, he was a major factor this year in Vietnam finishing runner-up in the AFC U-23 Championship and qualifying for the Asian Games semi-final.

The AFF had picked Phuong among six most likely contenders of the Most Valuable Player award at the championship.

Nguyen Anh Duc celebrates after scoring in the AFF match against Malaysia on November 16. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Duc, also a striker for Vietnam, has been hailed by Fox for both his attacking prowess and assists, which cites his goal and assist each against Laos and Malaysia in the AFF Championship group stage.

In 2015 Duc won the Vietnam Golden Ball award given to the best player of the year for his contributions to his club’s national title.

Last month, before the tournament started, the AFF had named Duc in a list of seven "dangerous" forwards at the event.

Fox's elite team also includes goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and defender Safuwan Baharudin of Singapore, defender Syahmi Safari and striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha of Malaysia, and midfielder Stephan Schrock of the Philippines. Thailand has four players selected: defenders Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri and Pansa Hemviboon, midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr and striker Adisak Kraisorn.

The AFF Championship, a biennial event, is being held from November 8 to December 15 at 12 different stadiums in Southeast Asia.

With the group stage completed, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand are through to the last four. Vietnam will play their first leg semi-final against the Philippines on December 2 away at the Panaad stadium in Bacolod, before the second leg match in Hanoi on December 6.