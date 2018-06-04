Two Vietnamese fatally stabbed in Las Vegas hotel

Two Vietnamese were discovered to have been stabbed to death in their hotel room in the U.S. city of Las Vegas, Nevada last Friday.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Washington has identified the victims as Nghia Boi Sang, 38, director of a Ho Chi Minh City-based tourist company and her employee Nguyen Le Ba Khuong, 30, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Sang and Khuong were staying at Circus Circus hotel and casino as part of their company's tour group, which arrived at Las Vegas last Thursday night and were planning to visit the Grand Canyon the following day.

The two however did not show up for their scheduled Grand Canyon tour, and hotel security discovered their bodies with multiple stab wounds following a welfare check in the afternoon, according to local media.

Police have ruled out the possibility of the case being a murder-suicide and are investigating it as a double homicide. The suspect or suspects of the case have not been identified but were likely to have been involved in an argument that was heard in the room at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Following the incident, Vietnam's foreign ministry has instructed its embassy in Washington and consulate general in San Francisco to coordinate with local authorities in providing assistance to the victims' families so they could come to the U.S. to arrange for the deceased's funerals.

It has also urged the U.S. police to solve the case and promptly inform Vietnam of the result of their investigation.