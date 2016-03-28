VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border

By Khmer Times / Buth Reaksmey Kongkea   March 28, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border
Nguyen Hong Phuc, 37, and Bui Van Manh, 26, were arrested by military police over allegations of smuggling an arsenal of pistols, rifles and ammunition from Thailand for sale in Cambodia. Photo: Kmer Times

Two Vietnamese men were arrested and charged by the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court yesterday over allegations of smuggling an arsenal of pistols, rifles and ammunition from Thailand for sale in Cambodia, local officials said.

The Colonel Men Phirum, Deputy Commander of the provincial military police, said that 37-year-old Nguyen Hong Phuc and 26-year-old Bui Van Manh were arrested in collaboration with customs police at the Poipet international checkpoint around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

He said they were attempting to cross the border when customs officials checked the cart they were on, discovering the weapons cache.

Police seized 16 pistols, six rifles and 78 bullets. The sale of firearms is strictly forbidden in Cambodia.

He said the suspects were charged on yesterday by the provincial court’s prosecutor under article 490 of the Cambodian Penal Code.

“They were charged with the unauthorized transporting of weapons,” he said. “According to their charges, if found guilty they shall be sentenced to imprisonment from six months to three years.”

The two have both been sent to provincial prison until their pre-trial hearing.

Tags: weapons smuggling vietnamese arrest Cambodia
 
Read more
Transgender “hot girl” to be released on parole

Transgender “hot girl” to be released on parole

Pictures of the day

Pictures of the day

Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

Vietnamese, Chinese defense ministers discuss East Sea dispute

Vietnamese, Chinese defense ministers discuss East Sea dispute

Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting

Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting

Police open fire on animal trafficking truck

Police open fire on animal trafficking truck

Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

 
go to top