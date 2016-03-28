Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border

Nguyen Hong Phuc, 37, and Bui Van Manh, 26, were arrested by military police over allegations of smuggling an arsenal of pistols, rifles and ammunition from Thailand for sale in Cambodia. Photo: Kmer Times

The Colonel Men Phirum, Deputy Commander of the provincial military police, said that 37-year-old Nguyen Hong Phuc and 26-year-old Bui Van Manh were arrested in collaboration with customs police at the Poipet international checkpoint around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

He said they were attempting to cross the border when customs officials checked the cart they were on, discovering the weapons cache.

Police seized 16 pistols, six rifles and 78 bullets. The sale of firearms is strictly forbidden in Cambodia.

He said the suspects were charged on yesterday by the provincial court’s prosecutor under article 490 of the Cambodian Penal Code.

“They were charged with the unauthorized transporting of weapons,” he said. “According to their charges, if found guilty they shall be sentenced to imprisonment from six months to three years.”

The two have both been sent to provincial prison until their pre-trial hearing.