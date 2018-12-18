VnExpress International
Two Vietnamese arrested in Hong Kong on burglary suspicion

By Sen   December 18, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Stanley town is a tourist attraction on a peninsula on the southeastern part of Hong Kong. Photo by Shutterstock

Two Vietnamese nationals were taken into custody in Stanley, Hong Kong, Thursday for suspected burglaries while a third reportedly got away.

During a patrol in Southern District, emergency unit officers of the Hong Kong Regional Police Headquarters discovered three men looking suspicious and wandering around in vicinity of Tai Tam Road, the Oriental Daily newspaper reported.

The officers apprehended two of the unidentified men, aged 30 and 46, but the third escaped.

They found a forged Hong Kong identity card, a temporary stay permit of an unidentified person and a pair of gloves in their backpacks.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the 30-year-old man was an illegal immigrant.

The two are set to be charged with illegal entry into Hong Kong, possession of fake identification documents and tools for burglary and suspicion of burglary-related offenses.

Sing Tao Daily reported that a luxury villa was ransacked Saturday. The residents were out of town and the housekeeper who discovered the burglary informed a friend of the resident who reported to the police.

An initial investigation led officers to believe the burglars broke into the house by climbing a balcony. A safe with HK$300,000 (US$38,400) and some jewelry inside was reported missing.

