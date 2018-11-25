Two teen phone snatchers arrested in Da Nang

Traffic is seen on a street in Da Nang City. Photo by Shutterstock/estherpoon

Pham Trong Hiep, 18, and Nguyen Dang Truong, 17, were driving a motorbike on Hoang Sa Street in Son Tra District when they spotted Michelle Yonah Choi standing in front of a hotel.

They approached her and snatched an iPhone X cell phone from her hands. Local policemen chased the teens and captured them. The phone was returned to the tourist.

The two thieves are being held at local police station pending further investigation for "stealing property," an offence punishable by up to 15 years in jail under Vietnam’s Penal Code.

Vietnam has attracted 12.8 million visitors in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office. Of these, 576,500 were Americans, up 13.9 percent year-on-year.