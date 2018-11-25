VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two teen phone snatchers arrested in Da Nang

By Ngoc Truong   November 25, 2018 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Two teen phone snatchers arrested in Da Nang
Traffic is seen on a street in Da Nang City. Photo by Shutterstock/estherpoon

Da Nang police have detained two teenagers after they snatched a cell phone from an American tourist Saturday.

Pham Trong Hiep, 18, and Nguyen Dang Truong, 17, were driving a motorbike on Hoang Sa Street in Son Tra District when they spotted Michelle Yonah Choi standing in front of a hotel.

They approached her and snatched an iPhone X cell phone from her hands. Local policemen chased the teens and captured them. The phone was returned to the tourist.

The two thieves are being held at local police station pending further investigation for "stealing property," an offence punishable by up to 15 years in jail under Vietnam’s Penal Code.

Vietnam has attracted 12.8 million visitors in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office. Of these, 576,500 were Americans, up 13.9 percent year-on-year.

Related News:
Tags: American tourist cell phone iPhone X Da Nang Son Tra District Vietnam street crimes
 
Read more
California governor pardons three Vietnamese Americans at risk of deportation

California governor pardons three Vietnamese Americans at risk of deportation

Vietnam launches high-speed craft to Con Dao Island

Vietnam launches high-speed craft to Con Dao Island

Falling tree kills man as Saigon streets get flooded again

Falling tree kills man as Saigon streets get flooded again

Drunk men assault flight attendant at Vietnam airport over selfie refusal

Drunk men assault flight attendant at Vietnam airport over selfie refusal

Storm Usagi devolves into tropical depression after making landfall in Vung Tau

Storm Usagi devolves into tropical depression after making landfall in Vung Tau

Heavy rains, strong winds lash Vung Tau as storm Usagi approaches

Heavy rains, strong winds lash Vung Tau as storm Usagi approaches

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

 
go to top