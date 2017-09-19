Two S.Korean naval ships start four-day visit to central Vietnam

|
South Korean naval ships the Roks Kang Gam Chan (DDH-979) and the Roks Hwacheon (AOE-59) docked at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang on Monday. The Roks Hwacheon is a logistics ship that provides oil and food. It measures 134 meters long and has a crew of 289.
Destroyer Roks Kang Gam Chan is 150 meters long with a crew of 344.
South Korean sailors.
The radar system...
…and anti-ballistic missiles on the Roks Kang Gam Chan.
The missile and torpedo systems...
..and a mounted gun on the deck of the destroyer.
Lifeboats on the ship.
Both ships have helipads.
South Korean sailors take part in a flag ceremony on their arrival in Da Nang. They will meet with the city’s authorities and naval forces, and visit poor children at charity centers.