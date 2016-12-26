VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two patients die before surgery at Hanoi hospital

By Ha An   December 26, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Two patients died soon after doctors administered anesthesia prior to surgery.

Hanoi health authorities have suspended the four doctors and six technicians after a pair of patients died prior to surgery on Sunday morning.

The city’s health department has suspended all surgeries at Tri Duc General Hospital while police carry out their investigation.

One patient was a 37-year-old woman scheduled to have tumors removed from her thyroid gland. The other patient, a man of 34, was to receive an endoscopic surgery to treat his sinusitis and tonsillitis.

Doctors administered the anesthesia (both as a gas and injection) at around 8:30 a.m. Two doctors and three technicians oversaw the procedure.

Thirty seconds after the drugs took hold, both patients went into shock. Doctors administered urgent care before transferring them to a larger hospital, where they died soon after being admitted.

Doctors familiar with the process of administering anesthesia believed the deaths most likely had to do with the drugs or the techniques used to administer them, rather than the patients themselves.

Related news:

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

Vietnam hospital punishes staff after baby nearly buried alive

Tags: Vietnam healthcare hospital
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top