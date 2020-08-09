Two new Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak

A medical staff tests human samples for the novel coronavirus in Quang Ngai Province on August 1, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Van Phong.

One of the cases was in Hanoi and the other in the northern province of Bac Giang.

"Patient 811" is a 33-year old woman in Bac Giang's Son Dong District. She and five other family members traveled to Da Nang City on July 21-24. She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 8. The five relatives had already tested positive earlier.

"Patient 812" is a 63-year old man from Hanoi's Bac Tu Liem District. He'd had direct contact with a 23-year-old man working for a pizza restaurant in Hanoi who had returned from Da Nang and later become "Patient 447" . "Patient 812" developed a fever on August 3.

Both patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Vietnam now has 407 active Covid-19 patients after 395 recoveries. Since July 25, the country has recorded 355 domestic cases in 13 localities, all linked to current epicenter Da Nang, a top tourist attraction. Ten patients have died since, mostly elderly with multiple previous comorbidities.

There are 178,000 people isolated at present - over 27,000 in quarantine facilities, 5,000 in hospitals and the rest at home.

The reported Covid-19 death toll has reached 722,000 worldwide.