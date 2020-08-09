VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two new Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak

By Le Nga   August 9, 2020 | 06:50 am GMT+7
Two new Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak
A medical staff tests human samples for the novel coronavirus in Quang Ngai Province on August 1, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Van Phong.

Vietnam confirmed two new Covid-19 cases Sunday morning, taking the national tally to 812 and active infections to 407.

One of the cases was in Hanoi and the other in the northern province of Bac Giang.

"Patient 811" is a 33-year old woman in Bac Giang's Son Dong District. She and five other family members traveled to Da Nang City on July 21-24. She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 8. The five relatives had already tested positive earlier.

"Patient 812" is a 63-year old man from Hanoi's Bac Tu Liem District. He'd had direct contact with a 23-year-old man working for a pizza restaurant in Hanoi who had returned from Da Nang and later become "Patient 447" . "Patient 812" developed a fever on August 3.

Both patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Vietnam now has 407 active Covid-19 patients after 395 recoveries. Since July 25, the country has recorded 355 domestic cases in 13 localities, all linked to current epicenter Da Nang, a top tourist attraction. Ten patients have died since, mostly elderly with multiple previous comorbidities.

There are 178,000 people isolated at present - over 27,000 in quarantine facilities, 5,000 in hospitals and the rest at home.

The reported Covid-19 death toll has reached 722,000 worldwide.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Covid-19

coronavirus

new cases

 

Read more

Vietnam records 29 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 29 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam confirms 11th Covid-19 death

Vietnam confirms 11th Covid-19 death

Soldiers, civilians turn full time cooks to feed the quarantined

Soldiers, civilians turn full time cooks to feed the quarantined

Saigon neighborhood still afloat days after heavy rains

Saigon neighborhood still afloat days after heavy rains

Vietnamese man arrested for smuggling South Korean into Cambodia

Vietnamese man arrested for smuggling South Korean into Cambodia

Vietnam records 20 more Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam records 20 more Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam seizes 16.8 tons of drugs, 1.1 tons of ivory in 5 years

Vietnam seizes 16.8 tons of drugs, 1.1 tons of ivory in 5 years

HCMC Party official gets away with formal criticism for violations

HCMC Party official gets away with formal criticism for violations

 
go to top