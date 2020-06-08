VnExpress International
Two more repatriated Vietnamese test Covid-19 positive

By Le Nga   June 8, 2020 | 06:43 am GMT+7
Passengers on repatriation flight VN319 from Japan's Narita International Airport arrive at Da Nang International Airport in Da Nang on June 5, 2020. Photo by Da Nang Police Newspaper.

Two women returning from Japan have raised Vietnam’s Covid-19 count to 331, the Health Ministry confirmed Monday morning.

"Patient 330," 28, is a resident in the central province of Ha Tinh and "Patient 331" lives in Ho Chi Minh City. They both work for the same company in the southern metropolis.

On March 13, the two traveled from HCMC to Mexico, where they were stuck because of Vietnam's shutting down of borders and suspending international flights to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. On June 4, they flew to Japan and returned to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines' repatriation flight VN319, landing June 5 in Da Nang.

The flight carried 343 Vietnamese citizens in total.

The two women were sent to quarantine at a military facility in Quang Nam Province that neighbors Da Nang, and their samples were confirmed positive for the virus Saturday. They have been admitted to the Quang Nam General Hospital for treatment.

Vietnam now has 24 active cases after 307 patients have recovered.

Of the total cases recorded so far, 191 are overseas returnees, all of whom were quarantined on arrival.

Monday morning marked day 53 that Vietnam has gone without recording a new coronavirus infection caused by community transmission.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 405,000 deaths reported.

