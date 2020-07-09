Two more Kuwait returnees free of Covid-19

A doctor studies samples taken for the novel coronavirus testing at a hospital in HCMC, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The men got back to Vietnam on June 16 on a repatriation flight, and has been treated at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau General Hospital in the province of the same name that neighbors Ho Chi Minh City.

Both were announced Covid-19 free on Wednesday afternoon. They will be kept at the hospital for 14 more days and monitored.

With their recovery, Vietnam now has 347 patients cured of Covid-19, including four other men who also returned from Kuwait on the same flight and were confirmed to have recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The country has recorded 369 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths. It has gone 84 days without community transmission of the disease.