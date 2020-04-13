Two more infections recorded at Hanoi’s new Covid-19 hotspot

"Patient 262" is a 26-year-old man living in the village’s Cho hamlet who works at the Samsung factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh. He came into close contact with his uncle, "Patient 254," on March 27 and developed symptoms of cough and fever three days later.

The uncle, a 51-year-old man who is also a resident in Ha Loi and a neighbor of "Patient 243," who was the first in the village to be confirmed infected. He is undergoing hemodialysis at the Hanoi Kidney Hospital and has been quarantined there for Covid-19 treatment.

The two new patients are undergoing treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

Ha Loi Village, with nearly 11,000 people, was placed under a lockdown April 7 after three villagers contracted the virus.

The village has emerged as the second biggest hotspot in the capital city after Bach Mai Hospital. The hospital had a two-week lockdown lifted Sunday.

Hanoi leads the nation in the number of Covid-19 cases with 125 recorded so far, of whom 58 have been discharged. HCMC takes the second spot with 54 cases and 40 discharges.