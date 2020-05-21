VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi

By Chi Le, Le Phuong   May 21, 2020 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Two more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi
A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient is discharged from Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases after recovering, May 21, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Two Covid-19 patients in Hanoi, including a relapse, have fully recovered, it was confirmed Thursday, bringing Vietnam’s active cases down to 58.

The two patients, both women, were treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

One of them is a 44-year-old woman who works for the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services for several Hanoi hospitals, including the Bach Mai Hospital, which had become a major outbreak site.

She is a relapse case who was first confirmed infected on March 29 before being discharged on April 16, then found to have relapsed on April 18.

The other patient is a 60-year-old woman from Ha Loi Village, another major outbreak site. She was confirmed infected on April 13.

"I cried all the time, because I’d neither fallen sick nor made contact with anyone. Even those who were infected with Covid-19 were several hundred meters away from my house, then why did I get infected?" she recalled, expressing happiness on being told she has recovered.

Vietnam has confirmed 324 Covid-19 cases so far and has recorded no community transmission for over a month.

The country’s most seriously ill Covid-19 patient, a 43-year-old British man designated as "Patient 91," was announced free of the novel coronavirus Wednesday morning. However, his condition remains critical and he is on life support.

Doctors said Thursday said they were trying to help the patient breathe with his own lungs by gradually making him less dependent on the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. His lungs are now 30 percent functional, compared to 10 percent a week earlier.

"The patient’s lungs are getting better, so ECMO stats are being gradually reduced so the patient can practice breathing with his own lungs," said Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where the patient is being treated.

Reducing ECMO stats means reducing blood flow speed and oxygenation levels facilitated by the technique, allowing the lungs to play a bigger role in oxygenation. Once the stats have gotten low enough and oxygenation levels are still fine, the patient can stop relying on ECMO, said Chau.

The Health Ministry had earlier announced a decision to give "Patient 91" a lung transplant. It planned to transfer him to Cho Ray Hospital for further treatment and even back to the U.K. when he's well enough to fly.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Covid-19 coronavirus recover discharge relapse pilot pandemic
 
Read more
Vietnam sees record surge in crystal meth, ketamine seizures

Vietnam sees record surge in crystal meth, ketamine seizures

Vietnam province to isolate 1,000+ foreign steel, oil experts

Vietnam province to isolate 1,000+ foreign steel, oil experts

It’s not over: Vietnam warned against Covid-19 complacency

It’s not over: Vietnam warned against Covid-19 complacency

Former naval commander jailed for land management negligence

Former naval commander jailed for land management negligence

HCMC pushes ahead with 'Vietnam's Silicon Valley' plan

HCMC pushes ahead with 'Vietnam's Silicon Valley' plan

German pharma giant CEO to Vietnam fined for nine-dash line mistake

German pharma giant CEO to Vietnam fined for nine-dash line mistake

Mekong Delta province reports Covid-19 quarantine breach

Mekong Delta province reports Covid-19 quarantine breach

Exam fraud mastermind jailed for abuse of power

Exam fraud mastermind jailed for abuse of power

 
go to top