Two more Covid-19 patients die in Vietnam

The woman died of end-stage kidney failure, septic shock and multiple organ failure and Covid-19, while the man is confirmed to die of end-stage kidney failure, sepsis, acute heart failure and Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said.

The man had stayed at the Da Nang Hospital for five months to receive treatment for kidney failure. He was discharged on July 24, but as the city conducted mass coronavirus testing in the wake of new community transmissions, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 five days later.

As he was admitted back to the hospital, he was put on a ventilator. Between July 29 and August 1, his conditions kept worsening. On August 2, his blood pressure decreased gradually during kidney dialysis. On Tuesday morning, he fell into a coma and died at around 9:45 a.m.

The woman had been suffering from chronic renal failure for 10 years.

She was being treated at the Da Nang Hospital from July 18 to 27 for her kidney failure when she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She was transferred to the Hue General Hospital in the neighboring province of Thua Thien Hue on July 30. The next day she started having breathing difficulties.

On August 1 she was put on a ventilator and fell into a coma. She also developed hypertension and multiple organ failure. The next day she received dialysis while still on the ventilator.

On August 3 her pulse gradually slowed down and she went into a deep coma. She suffered gastrointestinal bleeding and her blood pressure gradually kept decreasing. The next day her heart stopped beating, and she died at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Vietnam recorded its first Covid-19 death last Friday. The other six deceased patients were all aged between 53 and 86 and had chronic co-morbidities.

The country has had 652 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 270 are active patients and 374 have recovered.