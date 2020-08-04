VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two more Covid-19 patients die in Vietnam

By Le Nga   August 4, 2020 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Two more Covid-19 patients die in Vietnam
Medical workers disinfect the area around Da Nang Hospital, July 26, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Da Nang on Tuesday, the seventh and eighth deaths caused by the pandemic so far in Vietnam.

The woman died of end-stage kidney failure, septic shock and multiple organ failure and Covid-19, while the man is confirmed to die of end-stage kidney failure, sepsis, acute heart failure and Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said.

The man had stayed at the Da Nang Hospital for five months to receive treatment for kidney failure. He was discharged on July 24, but as the city conducted mass coronavirus testing in the wake of new community transmissions, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 five days later.

As he was admitted back to the hospital, he was put on a ventilator. Between July 29 and August 1, his conditions kept worsening. On August 2, his blood pressure decreased gradually during kidney dialysis. On Tuesday morning, he fell into a coma and died at around 9:45 a.m.

The woman had been suffering from chronic renal failure for 10 years.

She was being treated at the Da Nang Hospital from July 18 to 27 for her kidney failure when she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She was transferred to the Hue General Hospital in the neighboring province of Thua Thien Hue on July 30. The next day she started having breathing difficulties.

On August 1 she was put on a ventilator and fell into a coma. She also developed hypertension and multiple organ failure. The next day she received dialysis while still on the ventilator.

On August 3 her pulse gradually slowed down and she went into a deep coma. She suffered gastrointestinal bleeding and her blood pressure gradually kept decreasing. The next day her heart stopped beating, and she died at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Vietnam recorded its first Covid-19 death last Friday. The other six deceased patients were all aged between 53 and 86 and had chronic co-morbidities.

The country has had 652 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 270 are active patients and 374 have recovered.

Coronavirus disease 2019

80 Chinese experts enter Vietnam on charter train

80 Chinese experts enter Vietnam on charter train

Vietnam reports three more domestic Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang

Vietnam reports three more domestic Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Covid-19 death

Covid-19 patients

pandemic

coronavirus

Da Nang outbreak

 

Read more

Da Nang speeds up mass Covid-19 testing of high-risk community

Da Nang speeds up mass Covid-19 testing of high-risk community

Vietnamese, Scottish men imprisoned for selling drugs to foreigners in Hanoi

Vietnamese, Scottish men imprisoned for selling drugs to foreigners in Hanoi

Sharing personal data no big deal to Vietnamese: survey

Sharing personal data no big deal to Vietnamese: survey

Hanoi out of Covid-19 rapid test kits, tells people to monitor their symptoms

Hanoi out of Covid-19 rapid test kits, tells people to monitor their symptoms

10 more infections linked to Da Nang Covid-19 outbreak, including one medic

10 more infections linked to Da Nang Covid-19 outbreak, including one medic

Vietnam to conduct high school exam in two phases amid fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Vietnam to conduct high school exam in two phases amid fresh Covid-19 outbreak

23 caught at Dong Nai drug party

23 caught at Dong Nai drug party

Vietnam reports 21 more Covid-19 cases, all linked to Da Nang

Vietnam reports 21 more Covid-19 cases, all linked to Da Nang

 
go to top