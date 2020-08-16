Two-month-old girl among 11 new Covid-19 cases

Three of the patients, numbered 952 to 954, are a two-month-old baby girl, her 56-year-old grandmother and 57-year-old grandfather. They live in the same house with the baby's 35-year-old father, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier.

Patients 955 to 958 are aged between 31 and 67. These include a patient and a caretaker at the Da Nang Hospital, currently a Covid-19 hub, and two who'd come into contact with infectees.

"Patient 961" is a 32-year-old female medical staff of the Hoa Vang field hospital in Da Nang.

"Patient 959" is a 24-year-old woman and "Patient 960" a 66-year-old woman, both quarantined upon landing at the Cam Ranh Airport in Khanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam on August 5 after returning from Japan on a Vietjet flight.

"Patient 962" is a 30-year-old man living in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan District. From July 20-22, he traveled to Da Nang, a popular tourism spot in the country. On August 3, he developed high fever and visited the Thanh Nhan Hospital for an examination.

His sample was taken and sent to Hanoi's Center for Disease Control for testing, but the result came back negative. On August 15, his sample was taken for the second test, which confirmed that he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Since the novel coronavirus resurfaced in the country on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 486 community transmissions in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang.

With the latest infections, Vietnam’s Covid-19 count stands at 962, including 482 active cases and 456 recoveries. Twenty-four people have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, all of them with previous comorbidities.

Sunday also saw nine patients in Da Nang declared free of the virus, seven at the Hoa Vang field hospital and two at the Da Nang Lung Hospital.

Among them is a 55-year-old man in Da Nang, tagged as "Patient 582," who was in critical condition and placed on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support. He was declared Covid-19 free Sunday morning after testing negative four times. However, he continues to stay at the Da Nang Lung Hospital for another week to make a full recovery.