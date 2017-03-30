VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two lawyers to defend Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder case

By Phuong Vu   March 30, 2017 | 10:08 am GMT+7

The two Malaysian lawyers will represent Doan Thi Huong, the 28-year-old suspect, in the April 13 hearing.

Two Malaysian lawyers have been appointed to defend the Vietnamese woman over the Kim murder case, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

A representative from the Vietnamese Embassy to Malaysia introduced lawyer Hisyam Teh Toh Teik to Doan Thi Huong as one of the two lawyers to attend the next trial on April 13 against the 28-year-old Vietnamese suspect, the ministry said in a statement. 

Hisyam Teh Toh Teik and Naran Singh are among Malaysia's top criminal defense lawyers, according to the Malaysian Bar Council. The lawyers said that Huong's case is their top priority and have promised to provide the best legal assistance to the woman.

Huong told the embassy representative that her health was stable and she was ready to work with the lawyers.

On March 1, Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, were charged with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, after his assassination at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Both are facing the death penalty.

Police accuse the pair of having wiped VX nerve agent, a weapon of mass destruction and banned around the world, on Kim’s face at the airport on February 13.

The women claim they thought they were merely taking part in a prank video.

Malaysian lawyer Selvam Shanmugam, who defended Huong in the court on March 1, has told reporters in Ho Chi Minh City that he strongly believes she is innocent. On March 6, he called for a second autopsy.

"How is (it) that my client is accused of using VX nerve agent in her hand and applying it to the face of the deceased and not suffering any illness herself?" Selvam told AFP, questioning Malaysia's ability to assess the nerve agent used in the killing.

At the next hearing on April 13, prosecutors will allow the accused to be tried jointly.

Related News:
Tags: Kim Jong-nam murder Vietnamese suspect two lawyers
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top