Two Laotians caught smuggling 100,000 ecstasy pills into Vietnam

By Hoang Tao   October 11, 2019 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Ha Tinh border guards hold two Laotians (C) with 100,000 ecstasy pills, October 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Tri.

Border guards in the central province of Quang Binh seized 100,000 pills of synthetic drugs from two Laotians on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the guards caught the two at the Laos – Vietnam border.

Chim Mi Su Li Nha Vong Sa, 19, and Chen Thoong Sang, 17, said they are a part of a cross-border drug ring.

This is the biggest drug bust by Quang Binh border guards to date.

Vietnam serves as a key trafficking hub for the world’s second largest drug producing area, which is known as the Golden Triangle - an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. There have been a number of similar cases reported in 2019 in provinces located along the border.

On October 4, Ha Tinh border guards arrested six Laotians for transporting 55 kilograms of heroin and meth. On September 27, Thanh Hoa police caught a Laotian and a Vietnamese transporting 10 kilograms of heroin.

Tags: Vietnam Laos drug trafficking ecstasy pills Golden Triangle border security
 
