By Minh Cuong   July 27, 2019 | 02:19 pm GMT+7       
Two killed, two injured in northern Vietnam road accident

By Minh Cuong   July 27, 2019 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
The 40-seat coach knocks down a tree and many vehicles in Quang Ninh Province on July 27. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong.

Two people died and two were hospitalized with serious injuries after a coach rammed into several vehicles in Quang Ninh Saturday morning.

The driver of a 40-seat coach going from Ha Long Town to Cam Pha Town in Quang Ninh Province lost control near the Cam Pha Bridge at around 9 a.m. The coach crashed through the lane-divider and hit a truck and two motorbikes going in the opposite direction.

Then it slid further down the bridge in the same direction, ramming into a sedan and nine motorbikes parked in front of a telecom agency company before crashing into a tree. Many vehicles were damaged in the accident.

At the crime scene, many vehicles are greatly damaged. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong.

Traffic on Cam Pha Bridge was jammed for a few hours before police restored normalcy at 11 a.m.

