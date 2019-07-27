The 40-seat coach knocks down a tree and many vehicles in Quang Ninh Province on July 27. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong.

Two killed, two injured in northern Vietnam road accident Video tai nạn Quảng Ninh

The driver of a 40-seat coach going from Ha Long Town to Cam Pha Town in Quang Ninh Province lost control near the Cam Pha Bridge at around 9 a.m. The coach crashed through the lane-divider and hit a truck and two motorbikes going in the opposite direction.

Then it slid further down the bridge in the same direction, ramming into a sedan and nine motorbikes parked in front of a telecom agency company before crashing into a tree. Many vehicles were damaged in the accident.

At the accident scene, many vehicles are greatly damaged. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong.

Traffic on Cam Pha Bridge was jammed for a few hours before police restored normalcy at 11 a.m.