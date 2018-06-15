Two killed at railroad crossing in north-central Vietnam

Police inspect section of a railway in Thanh Hoa Province where two people were killed when trying to cut through an approaching train. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son

Two people were killed instantly in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa on Friday when they tried to speed past an SE11 train at an unmanned crossing.

SE11 is code for the train that plies the north-south route.

The motorbike carrying Tran Van Que, 45, and an unidentified female passenger, was completely destroyed after being dragged for about 20 meters.

The accident, which happened around 11 a.m. today, is being investigated, local officials said.

The SE11 train was delayed for 30 minutes by the accident.

Concerns about Vietnam's railway safety have been raised following consecutive crashes recently, including four crashes in as many days in May.

A report by the Vietnam Railway Company showed that there are 5,793 level crossing points across the country. Out of those, only 641 have stationed guards, 366 have automatic alarms and 507 have warning signs.