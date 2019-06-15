VnExpress International
Two killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long An border guard station

By Huu Loc   June 15, 2019 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
Roads leading to Binh Hiep Border Guard Station in Long An Province, southern Vietnam, have been cordoned off. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Loc

A senior border guard officer in Long An Province shot two colleagues and a resident before killing himself Saturday.

Junior lieutenant Ta Quang Dat, chief of staff of Binh Hiep Border Guard Station, shot three people at the station, said Nguyen Van Vu, Chairman of the Kien Tuong Town People's Committee.

One of the three victims, senior lieutenant Vu Hao Hiep, deputy chief of the station, died at the provincial hospital while two others are injured and under treatment.

After hours of being in the station with an AK rifle, Dat killed himself.

Unconfirmed reports say he had undergone medical treatment for depression recently. The immediate cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

"The scene is very chaotic. The provincial government has called for residents in the vicinity to be evacuated," Vu said.

All roads leading to the site have been cordoned off and people living near the station have been evacuated. More details of the incident are awaited.

One of the three victims, Tran Minh Triet, was shot in the leg.

The areas adjacent to the station have been cordoned off.

Tags: Vietnam Long An Province gun shot border guard station
 
