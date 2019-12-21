Two internationally wanted Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in Saigon

Chen Chih Hsiung (L) and Teng Tien at a police station in Saigon, December 21, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang.

Teng Tien, 63, and Chen Chih Hsiung, 56, were internationally wanted criminals belonging to a ring that trafficked more than a ton of drugs from the Golden Triangle (Myanmar) to Thailand, the Philippines and other areas. The pair had escaped to Vietnam when their accomplices were arrested earlier in Taiwan.

The Ministry of Public Security is completing procedures to deport the two to Taiwan.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and one of the world's largest drug producing areas after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Though it has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including death for smuggling and trading, drug busts continue to be frequent occurrence.

Joint forces from the police, border guards and customs in Vietnam have seized more than eight tons of drugs this year, arrested hundreds of suspects.