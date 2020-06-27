Two drug traffickers arrested after car chase

The car of two drug traffickers is stopped by police in Ha Tinh Province, June 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of Ha Tinh Police.

At incident occurred at a round 2:30 a.m. in the central province. Nguyen Dinh Chinh, 25, was driving Phan Van Tinh, 26, in a five-seat car when they were stopped by police officers in Huong Khe District, which borders Laos and is notorious for drug smuggling.

However, Chinh stepped on the accelerator and sped away. Dozens of officers quickly chased after them. In Phuc Dong Commune, Tinh, sitting in the back seat, threw a backpack out of the car. A group of officers collected it and found 31 kg of meth hidden in tea packets.

The police continued to pursue the drug traffickers' car and succeeded in overtaking them after around 15 kilometers.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and the world's second largest drug producing area behind the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

The repeated seizure of huge amounts of narcotics has been happening despite Vietnam having some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or over 2.5 kg of methamphetamine could face capital punishment.

Production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of any other illegal substance is also punishable by death.