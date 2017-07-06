Two dead, one missing as heavy rain, floods hit northern Vietnam

Nearly a week of continuous rain has resulted in fatal flooding and traffic chaos in the northern province of Lai Chau, according to Vu Van Luat, deputy director of the province's Department of Agriculture.

“Two people have died and one is still missing,” Luat said.

Tong Van Bong, 53, and Lo Thi Linh, 2, were both swept away by floodwater, while Tong Thi Dom, 44, is still missing after being caught up in a flash flood while she was fishing in a local stream.

Around 205 millimeters of rain has fallen in the area, resulting in landslides that have damaged many houses and main roads across the province, crippling traffic and forcing many people to evacuate the area.

A flooded road in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province on July 5. Photo by Lao Cai newspaper.

Roads in Bat Xat District in the neighboring province of Lao Cai have also been flooded or buried by landslides.

Sung Hoang Village, home to 35 households, has been cut off by floodwater, combined with water discharged by a nearby hydropower plant.

The only temporary bridge leading to the village has been swept away, forcing villagers to wade through the stream to get to work or buy essential supplies, village leader Chao Lao Kho said.

While a new bridge was expected to be completed this month, the deadline is no longer feasible as the only road capable of transporting construction materials to the site has also been destroyed, according to local authorities.

The only bridge leading to Sung Hoang Village has been destroyed by floodwater. Photo by Lao Cai newspaper.



The heavy rain is due to a pressure system forming above the region, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. Provinces in the mountainous region such as Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Cao Bang have been warned of more flash floods and landslides.