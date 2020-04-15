Two Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

"Patient 235" (R), a 25-year-old British man, holds a health certificate upon his discharge from the Cu Chi field hospital in Saigon, April 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

"Patient 145" is a 34-year-old man from Saigon's Tan Phu District, who flew from the U.K. to Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta on March 22.

He tested positive on March 26 and was treated at the Can Tho Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital. The city has no more active Covid-19 cases.

"Patient 235" is a 25-year-old British man who visited the Buddha Bar & Grill in Saigon, a major outbreak site, on March 14.

He was confirmed positive on April 3 and treated at Saigon's Cu Chi field hospital.

With him discharged, the city has eight patients still under treatment.

Vietnam has had confirmed 267 Covid-19 cases so far but no deaths.

The pandemic has claimed close to 127,500 lives and spread to 210 countries and territories.