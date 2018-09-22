Two charred bodies found in Hanoi blaze wreckage

The rent rooms of an apartment complex that hosted child patients and their parents near Hanoi pediatrics hospital are badly damaged after a fire Monday night. Photo by VnExpress.

Residents first found a charred body part among the wreckage on De La Thanh Street on Friday afternoon.

The body was found on the plot of an apartment complex that hosted poor child patients and their parents.

About ten firefighters were dispatched to the scene after the body part was found.

At about 11 p.m., they took out two stretchers covered in sheets into an ambulance.

Police in Ba Dinh District later confirmed that two unidentified bodies had been found at the site.

Fire police carry bodies found in wreckage of a fire in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Huy Manh

At least six buildings were engulfed in massive fire that spread from a house on De La Thanh Street in Dong Da District Monday night.

Within half an hour, the blaze had spread to five stores nearby, mostly selling mattresses and wood products. It also spread to an apartment complex that hosted caretakers and patients undergoing treatment at the National Hospital of Pediatrics and the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Hundreds of patients, many of them children, and their families had to flee in panic when the fire broke out. After the fire destroyed the room they rented, outpatients from outside the city have been struggling to find a place to stay.

There has been no official announcement yet on the cause, casualties and damage inflicted by the blaze.