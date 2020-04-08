Two cases of community transmission send Vietnam Covid-19 count to 251

Two people fill out their personal information before getting tested for the new coronavirus at a quick test station in Hanoi, April 1, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

"Patient 250" is a woman, 50, in Me Linh District of Hanoi. She is a neighbor of "Patient 243," a 47-year-old man, and had come into close contact with him.

"Patient 243" took his wife to the Bach Mai Hospital's department of immunology and allergy for a check-up on March 12. The couple left the hospital and went for a bite at a shop opposite the hospital on Giai Phong Street the same day.

Eighteen days later, he visited a communal medical facility to submit his health declaration and was told to self-quarantine at home. He’d had close contact with his family members and business partners. While he remained asymptomatic, his samples were taken on April 4 by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control. Two days later, his test results were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday night spread a list of addresses that "Patient 243" had visited between March 8 and April 4, and called for everyone in Vietnam that had come to places to report themselves for health monitoring as soon as possible.

Aside from Bach Mai Hospital, the patient had vistied Quang Ba Market at 236 Au Co, Quang An Commune, Tay Ho District, a restaurant at 31, Alley No.75 on Giai Phong Street on the opposite site of Bach Mai hospital, Me Linh flower market on the National Highway No.23 in Me Linh District, the obstetrics department of Phuc Yen General Hospital at 7B, Xuan Thuy Commune, Phuc Yen District in the northern province of Vinh Phuc and Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital at 929 La Thanh Street, Ba Dinh District in Hanoi.

"Patient 250" has brought the number of cases related to the Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, now the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Vietnam, to 45.

"Patient 251" is a 64-year-old man in Binh Nghia Commune, Binh Luc District in the northern province of Ha Nam. Since March 20, he has stayed at the gastroenterology department at Ha Nam General Hospital for treatment and been taken care of by his son and daughter-in-law, who both live in Hanoi.

He tested positive on April 7 and is now treated for Covid-19 at the hospital. Health authorities said they have yet to be able to find the source of transmission for this case.

The two additions have brought the national tally to 251. Of them, 122 have been discharged, including 27 on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed almost 82,000 people after it hit 209 countries and territories.