Two brothers arrested for stealing hundreds of dogs in central Vietnam

By Duc Hung   December 26, 2018 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Two men are caught for stealing hundreds of dogs in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo courtesy of Ha Tinh Police

Two brothers in Ha Tinh Province are being investigated for stealing hundreds of dogs over the past three months.

Armed with stun guns, knives and other weapons, Nguyen Van Ca, 27, and Nguyen Van Quan, 30, are believed to have stolen hundreds of dogs in the provinces since October.

Initial investigations have found that the duo managed to snatch eight to 10 dogs every night on average. Ca would sold them to his mother-in-law, Tran Thi Chau, for VND800,000 ($34.38) to VND1 million ($42.97) each.

The dog catchers were caught Sunday as dozens of police officers raided a noodlse soup stall run by Chau and caught her and Ca conducting their dog trading. Police also seized four stolen dogs, a motorbike along with several weapons.

Chau will face charges of "harboring or consuming property acquired through the commission of crime by other persons," police said.

Dog theft is rarely treated as a criminal offense in Vietnam unless the stolen animals are valued at more than VND2 million ($86).

Thus people have often taken justice into their own hands and several suspected thieves have been lynched.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs a year, second only to China’s 20 million.

