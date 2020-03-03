VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two arrested for transporting 22 stolen dogs by taxi

By Tran Hoa   March 3, 2020 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
Two arrested for transporting 22 stolen dogs by taxi
22 stolen dogs are seized by police in Kon Tum Province, February 29, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kon Tum Police.

Police in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday arrested two men as they were transporting 22 stolen dogs to slaughterhouses.

Mai Ngoc Vien, 33, and Dao Van Thuy, 54, are being investigated for "stealing property," a crime punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

Last Saturday, Vien and a friend drove a motorbike to Sa Thay District to steal three dogs. The duo then bought 19 other dogs for VND10 million ($430) from two unidentified sources.

Vien called on Thuy, a taxi driver, to help transport all 22 dogs for consumption purposes. Acting on a tip-off from local residents, police captured them en route.

Police are still hunting Vien's friend, who escaped on his motorbike.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs a year, second only to China's 20 million.

Many dogs that make the pot are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs and killed in brutal fashion.

Dog theft is treated as a crime only when the stolen dogs are valued at more than VND2 million ($86). There's no law against trading dog meat.

Related News:

Dog meat trade

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

Seven in the dog box after canine theft

Seven in the dog box after canine theft

Gang arrested after stealing 14 tons of dogs for meat

Gang arrested after stealing 14 tons of dogs for meat

See more
Tags: Kon Tum dog thef taxis Vietnam dog consumption dog meat trade
 
Read more
Wedding ceremony canceled in northern Vietnam after Japanese groom gets fever

Wedding ceremony canceled in northern Vietnam after Japanese groom gets fever

Vietnam 50th in global soft power ranking

Vietnam 50th in global soft power ranking

Covid-19 suspects drop to 75 in Vietnam

Covid-19 suspects drop to 75 in Vietnam

Saigon's fourth field hospital for Covid-19 quarantine set up near airport

Saigon's fourth field hospital for Covid-19 quarantine set up near airport

Japan to transfer military shipbuilding technology to Vietnam

Japan to transfer military shipbuilding technology to Vietnam

Mekong Delta faces historic salinity threat

Mekong Delta faces historic salinity threat

Vietnam epidemic song features on John Oliver's show

Vietnam epidemic song features on John Oliver's show

Mixed feelings: Excited, nervous, thousands of students resume classes

Mixed feelings: Excited, nervous, thousands of students resume classes

 
go to top