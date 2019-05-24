VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

By Thuy Phuong   May 24, 2019 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike
Nguyen Tuan Kiet is handcuffed after being caught with a bag of meth in Long An Province, southern Vietnam, May 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thuy Phuong

Two Vietnamese men were arrested while carrying methamphetamine from Cambodia to Vietnam on a motorbike on Wednesday.

Vu Ha Giao, 32, and Nguyen Tuan Kiet, 19, were riding a motorbike to deliver a bag with five kilograms of meth from Cambodia to Vietnam when they were surrounded by police at a border post in Thanh Tri Commune, Long An Province, which neighbors Ho Chi Minh City.

Kiet, who was carrying the bag, jumped off the bike and ran. Giao was caught.

Kiet was arrested six hours later, and the bag with the drug was found hidden in a bush 200 meters away from the border post.

The two men told police that they were hired by an unnamed Cambodian to deliver the drugs to Saigon.

Vietnam has become a key trafficking hub for narcotics around the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and the world's second-largest drug producing region.

It also has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Two Vietnamese women arrested in Malaysia drug raid

Two Vietnamese women arrested in Malaysia drug raid

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese drugs meth Cambodia Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh trafficking Long An
 
Read more
Phnom Penh police chief seeks Vietnamese help to train special forces

Phnom Penh police chief seeks Vietnamese help to train special forces

Vietnam has lowest rate of low birthweight babies in Southeast Asia

Vietnam has lowest rate of low birthweight babies in Southeast Asia

Police bust two multimillion-dollar online gambling rings

Police bust two multimillion-dollar online gambling rings

Google blocked 7,000 videos, Facebook removed anti-state content at Vietnam's request

Google blocked 7,000 videos, Facebook removed anti-state content at Vietnam's request

China boat race near Paracels a serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty

China boat race near Paracels a serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty

Don’t dismantle, preserve parts of historic rail bridge: Saigon culture department

Don’t dismantle, preserve parts of historic rail bridge: Saigon culture department

Two Vietnamese women arrested in Malaysia drug raid

Two Vietnamese women arrested in Malaysia drug raid

 
go to top