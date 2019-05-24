Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Nguyen Tuan Kiet is handcuffed after being caught with a bag of meth in Long An Province, southern Vietnam, May 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thuy Phuong

Vu Ha Giao, 32, and Nguyen Tuan Kiet, 19, were riding a motorbike to deliver a bag with five kilograms of meth from Cambodia to Vietnam when they were surrounded by police at a border post in Thanh Tri Commune, Long An Province, which neighbors Ho Chi Minh City.

Kiet, who was carrying the bag, jumped off the bike and ran. Giao was caught.

Kiet was arrested six hours later, and the bag with the drug was found hidden in a bush 200 meters away from the border post.

The two men told police that they were hired by an unnamed Cambodian to deliver the drugs to Saigon.

Vietnam has become a key trafficking hub for narcotics around the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and the world's second-largest drug producing region.

It also has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.