Tunnel vision keeps Saigon underground passage primed for heavy traffic

The Saigon River Tunnel, known formerly as Thu Thiem Tunnel, opened to traffic in November 2011, connecting downtown District 1 with District 2, a favored residential area by many expats.

The tunnel lies 27 meters under the Saigon River at its deepest point as it runs 1.49 kilometers (less than a mile) from one end to another. It is 33 meters wide and nine meters high with six lanes, apart from two emergency exit lanes.

In order for the tunnel to serve traffic from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day, a team of nearly 70 Vietnamese engineers and workers engage in maintenance work every night after it shuts down to traffic.