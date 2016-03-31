truong-tan-sang-steps-down-as-vietnamese-president

Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang. Photo: Giang Huy

The NA will cast a vote to select Vietnam’s next president on April 2.

Sang’s successor, according to the Communist Party’s recommendation, is expected to be Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang.

At the 12th Party Congress, Sang did not take part in the Party's Central Executive Committee.

Sang was born in 1949 in the southern province of Long An. He was elected President of Vietnam in July 2011. Prior to that, Sang was a member of the Politburo, the Secretariat’s Standing Committee and a NA deputy for four terms.

From 1996 to 2000, he was Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee. He assumed the position of Chairman of the Central Economic Commission over the next six years.