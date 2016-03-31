VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Truong Tan Sang steps down as Vietnamese President

By , Vo Hai, Vuong Anh   March 31, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang stepped down today after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing him to formally end his presidential term.

truong-tan-sang-steps-down-as-vietnamese-president

Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang. Photo: Giang Huy

The NA will cast a vote to select Vietnam’s next president on April 2.

Sang’s successor, according to the Communist Party’s recommendation, is expected to be Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang.

At the 12th Party Congress, Sang did not take part in the Party's Central Executive Committee.

Sang was born in 1949 in the southern province of Long An. He was elected President of Vietnam in July 2011. Prior to that, Sang was a member of the Politburo, the Secretariat’s Standing Committee and a NA deputy for four terms.

From 1996 to 2000, he was Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee. He assumed the position of Chairman of the Central Economic Commission over the next six years. 

Tags: President Vietnam National Assembly leadership transition
Read more
General Tran Dai Quang nominated as President

General Tran Dai Quang nominated as President

Kerry: US to help Vietnam combat worst drought in 100 years

Kerry: US to help Vietnam combat worst drought in 100 years

Central Highlands suffering under historic drought

Central Highlands suffering under historic drought

Wartime bomb safely detonated in Bac Lieu

Wartime bomb safely detonated in Bac Lieu

National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in

National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in

Vietnam on higher alert for potential Zika virus outbreak

Vietnam on higher alert for potential Zika virus outbreak

Drought pushes village to the edge

Drought pushes village to the edge

Vietnam develops defense e-portal for Laos

Vietnam develops defense e-portal for Laos

 
go to top