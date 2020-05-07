Trump offers Vietnam ventilators to aid Covid-19 fight

An MV20 ventilator from Japan is given to Vietnam on April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress.

Trump went on to thank Vietnam for helping the U.S. in the supply and transport of medical equipment, as well as for the masks it had sent, in a telephonic conference with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The U.S. president requested both countries continue to cooperate closely to fight the disease.

Last month, Vietnam gifted 250,000 masks to the U.S.

The U.S. also expects to receive 4.5 million protective suits produced by DuPont shipped from Vietnam, with the first shipment of 450,000 suits dispatched April 8.

In return, Phuc praised Trump’s goodwill in gifting Vietnam ventilators, and the U.S. for having financially supported ASEAN, including for the $9.5 million to Vietnam to help boost its medical capabilities and economic recovery post-Covid-19.

Both leaders agreed to further develop the two countries’ economic and commercial relationship. This year, Vietnam and the U.S. mark the 25th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations.

The U.S. is the worst hit country by Covid-19, with over 1.2 million infections and over 74,700 deaths so far.

Vietnam has recorded 271 cases so far, of which 39 remain active. The country has recorded no community transmission in the last 21 days.