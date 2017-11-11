VnExpress International
Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

By Reuters   November 11, 2017 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk as they make their way to take the

Television pictures showed Putin and Trump talking as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin chatted on Saturday as they walked together for the "family photograph" at the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Vietnam.

Although the White House had said no official meeting was planned, the two also shook hands at a dinner on Friday evening and again at the start of the main meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders on Saturday.

Television pictures showed Putin and Trump talking as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph was being taken in the resort city of Da Nang.

The White House said on Friday that no formal meeting was planned because of scheduling conflicts on both sides, though it was possible they would bump into each other. Trump is on the fourth leg of a 12-day tour of Asia.

Tags: Vietnam APEC Da Nang Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
 
