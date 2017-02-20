Truck, train collide in central Vietnam, killing three

A north-south express train collided with a truck on Monday in central Vietnam, killing at least three people, officials said.
The rock-laden truck was crossing the railway when it was hit by the train in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. The locomotive was cut off and four cars derailed.
The victims were the truck’s driver, his assistant and a security personnel on the train. Another four people were injured, including two passengers.
Railway officials said it will take a lot of time to clear the road.
Around 250 passengers heading north to Hanoi have been taken to the Hue station to continue their journey, a district official said.
Railway officials check the crash site. Photo by VnExpress
The train passengers at the crash site. Photo by VnExpress
The truck is upturned. Photo by VnExpress
