Truck, train collide in central Vietnam, killing three

Parts of the train derailed after the crashed on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Vuong Gia

A north-south express train collided with a truck on Monday in central Vietnam, killing at least three people, officials said.

The rock-laden truck was crossing the railway when it was hit by the train in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. The locomotive was cut off and four cars derailed.

The victims were the truck’s driver, his assistant and a security personnel on the train. Another four people were injured, including two passengers.

Railway officials said it will take a lot of time to clear the road.

Around 250 passengers heading north to Hanoi have been taken to the Hue station to continue their journey, a district official said.

Railway officials check the crash site. Photo by VnExpress

The train passengers at the crash site. Photo by VnExpress

The truck is upturned. Photo by VnExpress

Related news:

>Rail safety off the tracks with 43 train collisions recorded in January

>Rail safety concerns heightened after fatal train collision