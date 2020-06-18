Truck that killed five in market was overloaded: police

A truck flipped and killed five people at a market in Dak Nong Province on June 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Oanh.

The truck had a capacity of 14 tons but was carrying more than 25 tons of goods at the time of the accident.

Police in Dak Mil District said on Wednesday: "The truck carried 75.9 percent over the total permitted weight, and that affected its brake system."

The accident took place at around 6 a.m. when the vehicle was passing through Dak R’La Commune in Dak Mil on National Highway 14. It suddenly hit a container truck from behind, lost control and crashed into two mini trucks and 13 motorbikes parked by the side of the street, and plunged flipping and sliding into 312 Market.

It killed five vendors, all women aged between 43 and 60.

Five other women vendors were injured.

Truck that killed five in market was overloaded: police Five killed as truck ploughs into Central Highlands market Video footage captured from a nearby house's camera shows a glimpse of the deadly truck crash outside 312 Market in Dak Nong Province, June 13, 2020.

According to their investigation, driver Ngo Van Ben, 27, a native in the southern province of Ca Mau, lacked driving experience and thus had continuously slammed on the brakes when driving and caused the brake system to be easily broken.

Ben was driving the truck carrying fertilizer and rice from Ho Chi Minh City to Dak Lak Province that borders Dak Nong. When reaching the market at the speed of 50 km per hour, he realized the brakes had gone.

He decided to let the truck hit into the container truck to slow down but it did not work.

Ben has been arrested for the charge of "violating regulations on control of road vehicles" in accordance with the Criminal Code.

He tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.