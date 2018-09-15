Truck-bus collision kills 12 in northern Vietnam

Medical personnel and police forces rush to the site of a deadly crash in Lai Chau Province Saturday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Quan

The accident occurred at 10 a.m. on National Highway 4D in Tam Duong District in Lai Chau Province, around 400 kilometers to the northwest of Hanoi, when a contrainer truck hit the back of a minibus while driving down a slope.

Both vehicles, with a driver aboard the truck and 14 people on the bus, thrown into a stream six meters off the road.

11 people were killed on the spot and a child died on the way to the hospital. The other three sustained major injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment, said Giang A Tinh, vice chairman of Lai Chau. The bus driver was among the dead, local media reported.

Medical personnel and police forces have been rushed to the accident site to carry out rescue operation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour.

Last July, another severe crash was reported in the central province of Quang Nam when a container truck collided with a minibus heading for a wedding ceremony, killing 13 people including the groom.