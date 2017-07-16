VnExpress International
Tropical storm Talas bearing down on central Vietnam

By Pham Huong   July 16, 2017 | 12:38 pm GMT+7

The second storm of the season is gaining in strength and is set to hit at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Tropical Storm Talas is forecast to hit Vietnam's central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh in the early hours of Monday morning, Hoang Duc Cuong, director of the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, told local media Sunday.

Talas, the second storm of the season, was battering China's Hainan Island at 7 a.m. Sunday, about 410 kilometers (255 miles) from the southeast coast of Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, with wind speeds reaching 90 kilometers per hour.

tropical-storm-talas-bearing-down-on-central-vietnam

Heavy downpours are expected to hit Hanoi and other northern and coastal provinces, while rough seas and strong winds are also forecast off the coast.

The first tropical storm of 2017 formed last month in the South China Sea, known as the East Sea in Vietnam, and made landfall in China.

Weather forecasters in Vietnam are predicting a particularly stormy typhoon season this year, with 13-15 typhoons and tropical depressions expected to develop over the East Sea. Three to four are likely to make landfall in central Vietnam.

Last year, 10 typhoons and tropical depressions developed over the East Sea, four of which hit Vietnam's mainland.

