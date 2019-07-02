Tropical storm brewing off northern Vietnam

The depression, 230 km (140 miles) north of Paracel Islands by Tuesday afternoon, is forecast to move faster towards the west-north west direction on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

After crossing China’s Hainan Island, it will move straightforward and become a storm by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.

The storm will continue moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour and land in the northern coast of Vietnam, between Nam Dinh Province and Quang Ninh Province, which is home to the famous Ha Long Bay, on Thursday morning, before weakening.

Japanese weather forecasters have made the same predictions but those in Hong Kong said the depression would move a bit south of Hainan before turning back to the former route and make landfall on Vietnam’s land.

Due to effects from the tropical depression and then the storm, the northern and north central regions of Vietnam, including the capital city of Hanoi, will suffer heavy rains and thunderstorms until Friday.

Flooding could appear at rivers and streams in the north and central regions, and flashfloods and landslide should be expected, Vietnam's weather forecast agency said.

The tropical depression already claimed damage on Monday afternoon. Sea waves of over two meters high hit a vessel carrying 50,000 liters of diesel off Binh Thuan Province in the south central coast.

Local officials are rushing to remove the oil from the ship and preparing to deal with possible oil spills.