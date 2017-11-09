Tropical depression threatens storm-ravaged central Vietnam

Hoi An Town in Vietnam's central province of Quang Nam is still recovering from floods caused by Typhoon Damrey. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh

A tropical depression currently crossing the Philippines and entering Vietnamese waters could strengthen into a storm by Saturday.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the depression is moving at around 20kph (12 mph) at the moment, but could gain in strength to wind speeds of 60kph (36 mph) on Friday.

The depression is forecast to be 270 kilometers (149 miles) from the Paracel Islands with wind speeds of 60-90 kph on Saturday morning, the center said.

Hoang Duc Cuong, director of the center, said on Thursday there's a possibility the depression will not grow into to a storm and instead move to the north.

“The system will hopefully move north and weaken on November 14 and 15.”

However, the worst case scenario is that it will develop into storm and hit Vietnam's central region, which is still reeling from a devastating typhoon, he said.

The central region is still struggling to recover from Typhoon Damrey that made landfall on November 4, killing 106 people as of Wednesday.

Authorities said all efforts are being made to avoid flooding around the central city of Da Nang, where the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is taking place between November 6 and 11.

Cities and provinces in the region have already suffered from heavy downpours and flooding, partly due to dozens of reservoirs releasing water.