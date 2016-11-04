VnExpress International
Tropical depression forms at sea as floods continue to ravage central Vietnam

By Toan Dao   November 4, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Strong winds, stormy rains and rough seas are expected to hit the region later this week.

A tropical depression has formed in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and is likely to hit central Vietnam this week.

At 7p.m. on Thursday, the tropical depression was about 200km (124 miles) southeast of the Spratly Islands, the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center reported.

It is forecast to move westwards and will be around 220km southeast of Vietnam’s Phu Quy Island, part of the central province of Binh Thuan, at 7p.m. on Friday.

In the next 24 hours, the depression is expected to trigger strong winds, stormy rains and rough seas in waters near the Spratly Islands and from the central province of Ninh Thuan to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the center said.

The depression comes at a time when provinces in central Vietnam are still in the throes of deadly floods that have hit in recent days.

At least eight people have died and two more are reported missing in the region, according to official figures.

Reports from the National Search and Rescue Committee and the Ministry of National Defense show that flooding has killed six people in Quang Binh Province and two others in its southern neighbor Quang Tri.

Two people from Quang Binh are missing and seven others have been injured.

Tags: tropical depression South China Sea Central Vietnam
 
