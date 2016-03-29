VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Transgender “hot girl” to be released on parole

By Pham Van   March 29, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7

Former Vietnam’s Next Top Model and Vietnam Idol contestant will finish serving his time in prison half a year early.

transgender-hot-girl-to-be-released-on-parole

Transgender beauty Tram Anh.

Almost two years ago, on September 29, 2014, transgender “hot girl” Nguyen Van Hieu, nicknamed Tram Anh, was arrested for possessing 10 ecstasy pills and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

He will be released six months early due to good behavior, Colonel Phan Ngoc Viet, invigilator at Thanh Lam Prison, told VnExpress.

He also added that: “Despite being a special prisoner, Hieu has never lodged a complaint of harassment.”

“Hieu’s body is still that of a man. It seems that he only had a minor operation on his buttocks; his breasts and others body parts remain unchanged,” said Colonel Viet. 

Hieu went viral on social networks two years ago after taking part in Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2014 and Vietnam Idol. He was enrolled at Vietnam Dance College but then dropped out and worked as a hostess at karaoke bars and a dancer at nightclubs.

After Vietnam Idol, Hieu was sponsored by a plastic surgery center to undergo a series of operations. Since then, Hieu adopted the stage name Tram Anh and became the center's representative on a five-year contract.

Tags: trangerder
 
Read more
Vietnamese protest in Seoul against China's East Sea moves

Vietnamese protest in Seoul against China's East Sea moves

The best pictures of the day

The best pictures of the day

U.S prosecutors call for public help in finding sexual abuse victims of Vietnamese famous entertainer

U.S prosecutors call for public help in finding sexual abuse victims of Vietnamese famous entertainer

Vietnamese actor arrested in U.S. on child sex charges

Vietnamese actor arrested in U.S. on child sex charges

Pictures of the day

Pictures of the day

Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border

Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border

 
go to top