Transgender “hot girl” to be released on parole

Transgender beauty Tram Anh.

Almost two years ago, on September 29, 2014, transgender “hot girl” Nguyen Van Hieu, nicknamed Tram Anh, was arrested for possessing 10 ecstasy pills and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

He will be released six months early due to good behavior, Colonel Phan Ngoc Viet, invigilator at Thanh Lam Prison, told VnExpress.

He also added that: “Despite being a special prisoner, Hieu has never lodged a complaint of harassment.”

“Hieu’s body is still that of a man. It seems that he only had a minor operation on his buttocks; his breasts and others body parts remain unchanged,” said Colonel Viet.

Hieu went viral on social networks two years ago after taking part in Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2014 and Vietnam Idol. He was enrolled at Vietnam Dance College but then dropped out and worked as a hostess at karaoke bars and a dancer at nightclubs.

After Vietnam Idol, Hieu was sponsored by a plastic surgery center to undergo a series of operations. Since then, Hieu adopted the stage name Tram Anh and became the center's representative on a five-year contract.