Train crashes into taxi in central Vietnam, killing two

Railway staff and local residents join a rescue mission after a taxi cab was hit by a train in Quang Ngai Province, July 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Son.

The taxi cab carrying four passengers was thrown more than 10 meters from the tracks after it was hit by the north-bound train.

A 65-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl died on the spot.

The taxi driver, 23, and the other two passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The train resumed its journey half an hour later. Railway traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Official statistics shows about 267 railroad incidents occurred across the country last year, down 22.8 percent against 2017. 124 people were killed and 184 others injured.

A report by the Vietnam Railways showed that there are 5,793 level crossings across the country. Out of those, only 641 have stationed guards, 366 have automatic alarms and 507 have warning signs.