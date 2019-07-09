VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Train crashes into taxi in central Vietnam, killing two

By Pham Linh   July 9, 2019 | 09:28 pm GMT+7
Train crashes into taxi in central Vietnam, killing two
Railway staff and local residents join a rescue mission after a taxi cab was hit by a train in Quang Ngai Province, July 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Son.

Two taxi passengers were killed when their car was hit by a train at a level crossing in Quang Ngai Province on Tuesday afternoon.

The taxi cab carrying four passengers was thrown more than 10 meters from the tracks after it was hit by the north-bound train.

A 65-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl died on the spot.

The taxi driver, 23, and the other two passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The train resumed its journey half an hour later. Railway traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Official statistics shows about 267 railroad incidents occurred across the country last year, down 22.8 percent against 2017. 124 people were killed and 184 others injured.

A report by the Vietnam Railways showed that there are 5,793 level crossings across the country. Out of those, only 641 have stationed guards, 366 have automatic alarms and 507 have warning signs.

Related News:

Traffic in Vietnam

Traffic policeman involved in fatal driving accident in southern Vietnam

Traffic policeman involved in fatal driving accident in southern Vietnam

Vietnam to scrutinize foreign-registered vehicles following deadly accident

Vietnam to scrutinize foreign-registered vehicles following deadly accident

Saigon woman jailed for fatal drunk driving accident

Saigon woman jailed for fatal drunk driving accident

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam railway Vietnam train accident trans-Vietnam train traffic in Vietnam road crashes
 
Read more
Woman jailed seven years for robbing Frenchman in Saigon

Woman jailed seven years for robbing Frenchman in Saigon

Foreign doctors learn thyroid laparoscopy technique in Vietnam

Foreign doctors learn thyroid laparoscopy technique in Vietnam

Underwater robot to search for nine missing Vietnamese fishermen

Underwater robot to search for nine missing Vietnamese fishermen

Head of state agro firm arrested for property-related wrongdoing

Head of state agro firm arrested for property-related wrongdoing

Traffic policeman involved in fatal driving accident in southern Vietnam

Traffic policeman involved in fatal driving accident in southern Vietnam

South Korea expresses regret over domestic assault of Vietnamese woman

South Korea expresses regret over domestic assault of Vietnamese woman

Discipline top provincial cop, party inspection committee says

Discipline top provincial cop, party inspection committee says

 
go to top