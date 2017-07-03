traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport

|
Traffic on an overpass to Tan Son Nhat International Airport that opened on Monday morning. The construction took five months and was completed two months ahead of schedule.
|
Only cars and buses are allowed to use the overpass. Congestion is a common problem facing people trying to get to Tan Son Nhat, the country’s largest airport, especially ahead of big holidays.
|
The overpass goes to the domestic and international terminals, and cost VND242 billion ($10.6 million) to build.
|
Grass ground below the overpass
|
Part of another overpass also opened on the same day for all vehicles weighing less than 10 tons.
|
The second overpass is estimated to cost VND504 billion, and construction is ongoing.