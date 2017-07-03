VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Traffic takes off on new overpasses to Saigon airport

By Thanh Nguyen   July 3, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

At least that’s how it looked on the first day...

traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport

Traffic on an overpass to Tan Son Nhat International Airport that opened on Monday morning. The construction took five months and was completed two months ahead of schedule.
traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport-1

Only cars and buses are allowed to use the overpass. Congestion is a common problem facing people trying to get to Tan Son Nhat, the country’s largest airport, especially ahead of big holidays.
traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport-2

The overpass goes to the domestic and international terminals, and cost VND242 billion ($10.6 million) to build.
traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport-3

Grass ground below the overpass
traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport-4

Part of another overpass also opened on the same day for all vehicles weighing less than 10 tons.
traffic-takes-off-on-new-overpasses-to-saigon-airport-5

The second overpass is estimated to cost VND504 billion, and construction is ongoing.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam traffic infrastructure Tan Son Nhat
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top