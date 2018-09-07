VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Traffic mishap closes 38km stretch of expressway in northern Vietnam

By Phuong Son   September 7, 2018 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Traffic mishap closes 38km stretch of expressway in northern Vietnam
The damaged section of the Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway is barricaded. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Mai

A 38km long section of the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway has been closed to traffic after an accident rendered it unusable.

The closure was announced by a representative of the Vietnam Expressway Operation and Maintenance Joint Stock Company on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a five-seat car and a fuel-carrying truck collided with each other on the bridge section near the Van Yen District of the northern province of Yen Bai. The truck broke the barricades on the road and fell down the bridge, before turning over and catching fire. Luckily, there were no human casualties.

It was later determined that the bridge was heavily damaged, with “little chance of being repaired.” The company said it would rebuild the bridge in one to two months.

The bridge was closed at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The closed-down section of the expressway is 38 kilometers long within Yen Bai.

A company representative said traffic would be redirected to take a detour via 70 National Highway to join the expressway at a different intersection.

The $1.5-billion, 245-km Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway, which connects Hanoi with the rural northwest and shortened travel to the highlands resort town Sa Pa, opened to traffic in September 2014.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Noi Bai - Lao Cai Noi Bai Lao Cai expressway accident traffic infrastructure Yen Bai
 
Read more
Vietnamese brides in S.Korea protected by strict laws: S.Korean diplomat

Vietnamese brides in S.Korea protected by strict laws: S.Korean diplomat

22 escaped drug addicts caught in Vietnam

22 escaped drug addicts caught in Vietnam

Police arrest central Vietnam bank robbers

Police arrest central Vietnam bank robbers

Central Vietnam joins the expressway club

Central Vietnam joins the expressway club

Police hunt two bank robbers in central Vietnam

Police hunt two bank robbers in central Vietnam

Vietnam vulnerable as new cyber security threat emerges

Vietnam vulnerable as new cyber security threat emerges

The loneliness of Vietnam’s LGBT community

The loneliness of Vietnam’s LGBT community

 
go to top