Traffic mayhem chokes roads near Vietnam’s biggest airport

|
Bedlam: This is what the gateway to Tan Son Nhat, the biggest airport in Vietnam, looked like on Saturday evening. A prolonged downpour is said to have triggered this jam.
|
At a standstill: At 7 p.m. on Saturday, thousands of cars and other vehicle stood unmoving on a 2 kilometer (1.43 miles) plus section for hours.
|
Heading nowhere: Motorbikes were stuck, too. “It’s the weekend so I really don’t know why the traffic is this crazy,” said Hoang Van Hai, a city resident.
|
Marginalized: Cars trespassed on the lanes for motorbikes, and the latter invaded the sidewalk.
|
“Heavy traffic jam started at around 6:30 p.m. and we’ve been stuck on this section for more than 30 minutes. The vehicle smoke hurt my eyes so bad,” said Ngoc Chi.
|
Out for air: This driver got out of his car to take a break during the gridlock.
|
Escape route: Some passengers on their way to the airport had to switch from cars to motorbikes to catch their flights on time.
|
Nghia, a local, volunteered to direct the heavy traffic. “If everyone wants to go their own way to escape from this, there is no way this mess’s going to end,” he said.
|
Help arrives: Traffic police did not show up until 7:30 p.m. and they finally restored normalcy an hour later.