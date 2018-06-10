VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Traffic mayhem chokes roads near Vietnam’s biggest airport

By Quynh Tran   June 10, 2018 | 12:32 pm GMT+7

Prolonged downpour led to massive gridlock that paralyzed traffic outside Tan Son Nhat for hours on Saturday night.

This is what the gateway to Tan Son Nhat, the biggest airport in Vietnam, looks like on Saturday evening. The long-lasting rain is believed to be the cause for the traffic frenzy.

Bedlam: This is what the gateway to Tan Son Nhat, the biggest airport in Vietnam, looked like on Saturday evening. A prolonged downpour is said to have triggered this jam.
7 p.m. on Saturday: thousands of car sat still along a section of more than 2 kilometers (1.43 miles).

At a standstill: At 7 p.m. on Saturday, thousands of cars and other vehicle stood unmoving on a 2 kilometer (1.43 miles) plus section for hours.
Motorbikes have the same fate. Its weekend so I really dont know why the traffic is this crazy, a driver named Hoang Van Hai said.

Heading nowhere: Motorbikes were stuck, too. “It’s the weekend so I really don’t know why the traffic is this crazy,” said Hoang Van Hai, a city resident.
Cars trespassed on lane for motorbikes, and the latter invaded the sidewalk.

Marginalized: Cars trespassed on the lanes for motorbikes, and the latter invaded the sidewalk.
Heavy traffic jam started at around 6:30 and weve been stuck on this section for more than 30 minutes The vehicle smoke hurt my eyes so bad, said Ngoc Chi.

“Heavy traffic jam started at around 6:30 p.m. and we’ve been stuck on this section for more than 30 minutes. The vehicle smoke hurt my eyes so bad,” said Ngoc Chi.
This driver got out of his coach to take a break during the gridlock.

Out for air: This driver got out of his car to take a break during the gridlock.
Some passengers that were on their way to the airport had to switch from cars to motorbikes to catch their flight on time.

Escape route: Some passengers on their way to the airport had to switch from cars to motorbikes to catch their flights on time.
Nghia, a local, volunteer to navigate the heavy traffic. If everyone wants to go in their own way to escape from this, there is no way this messs gonna stop, he said.

Nghia, a local, volunteered to direct the heavy traffic. “If everyone wants to go their own way to escape from this, there is no way this mess’s going to end,” he said.
Traffic police did not show up until 7:30 p.m. and they finally ease down the situation an hour later.

Help arrives: Traffic police did not show up until 7:30 p.m. and they finally restored normalcy an hour later.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam biggest airport Tan Son Nhat airport Ho Chi Minh City Saigon vietnam traffic Saigon traffic traffic jam in Vietnam
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top