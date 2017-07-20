VnExpress International
Traffic left paralyzed for hours on roads to Saigon airport

By Duy Tran   July 20, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7

Different day, same story: Make sure you leave early for a chance of making your flight on time.

traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport

Vehicles were sandwiched side by side and moving at a snail’s pace on all major streets leading to Tan Son Nhat Airport from morning to noon on Thursday.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-1

Truong Son Street looked like a parking lot with motorbikes and cars stretching back for 2 kilometers.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-2

An overpass aimed at solving the chronic congestion is nearly complete, but for now it seems it's traffic as usual.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-3

These passengers got out of their cabs because walking seemed like the faster option.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-4

“It took me 40 minutes to carry a passenger from Go Vap to Tan Binh District, a section that should take only 10 minutes,” a Grab bike driver named Nam said.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-5

The serious congestion affected other streets nearby. This was Hoang Van Thu this morning.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-6

These officers had a busy morning.
traffic-left-paralyzed-for-hours-on-roads-to-saigon-airport-7

The city has been trying to tackle traffic around Tan Son Nhat Airport by opening Hong Ha Street and building an overpass leading to the airport, but it seem a lot more needs to be done.
Tags: Vietnam Saigon Tan Son Nhat
 
